Handgun found in backpack at Shawnee Mission high school; student taken into custody

Police have taken a student into custody after officials found a handgun and other contraband in the student’s backpack at a Shawnee Mission high school Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police responded about 10:30 a.m. to Shawnee Mission Northwest High School at 12701 W. 67th Street after the weapon was found, said Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesman for the Shawnee Police Department, in the release.

At the time the gun was discovered, school staff were conducting an administrative investigation of the student. Officials notified a Shawnee Police Department school resource officer who seized the items, Baker said.

Middle and high school students in the Shawnee Mission School District have been learning in a hybrid of online and in-person classes since late January due to the coronavirus pandemic. District officials announced this week that students will return to in-person, full-time instruction starting on March 22.

Police took the student into custody. There are no known threats to students or school staff, Baker said.

The school is expected to conduct an administrative investigation as police continue their investigation into the incident.