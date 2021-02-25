Glancing blow of rain won’t washout Friday night plans in Kansas City

Weather conditions are expected to be pretty quiet in the Kansas City area, but a storm system will bring a chance of rain overnight Friday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be in the 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Mid-40s are average for this time of the year and that’s where we’ll end up this afternoon.”

It’ll also be dry on Thursday and for most of the day on Friday, she said.

The clouds are showing off this morning! Beautiful sunrise happening now! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/aArabRb2O3 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) February 25, 2021

“But then tomorrow afternoon and evening, there’s a chance for a glancing blow with some rainfall,” Ritter said. “This is not going to be a big deal. It will not wash out your Friday evening plans and the greatest chance for some accumulating rain, measurable rain would actually be north of I- 70.”

By midnight Friday, the chances for rain will be gone and the metro will settle into a pretty quiet weekend for the most part. There will be a few extra clouds on Saturday, but it will be warm, she said.

Highs will be in the 55 to 60 degree range for several days over the extended period and there’s a chance the metro will see some more rain next Tuesday, according to Ritter’s forecast.

