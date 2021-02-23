Shawnee Mission schools name new superintendent, promoting a district administrator

Michelle Hubbard, a Shawnee Mission administrator, has been named as the Johnson County district’s next superintendent. Shawnee Mission school district

Michelle Hubbard, a Shawnee Mission schools administrator of six years, will be the Johnson County district’s next superintendent.

The Shawnee Mission school board unanimously approved the appointment on Monday. Hubbard, who is now serving as deputy superintendent, will succeed Superintendent Mike Fulton, who is retiring in July.

“Dr. Hubbard’s leadership, strength and commitment to children will serve the Shawnee Mission School District well in the years to come,” board president Heather Ousley said in a statement.

Hubbard, who has lived in the district for 17 years, was promoted from associate superintendent to deputy superintendent in January. She previously served as superintendent in the Turner school district in Wyandotte County for seven years.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the Superintendent,” Hubbard said in a news release. “I’m excited to get started working to champion the district’s strategic plan, foster and strengthen relationships, cultivate a strong culture, and continue to build collaborative and high-performing academic and administrative teams.”

This past year, Hubbard has helped lead the creation of Shawnee Mission’s remote learning program.

At Monday night’s meeting, Hubbard and board members discussed a plan to bring all students back to in-person, full-time instruction on March 22. Middle and high school students have been learning in a hybrid of online and in-person classes since late January, while elementary students have been in classrooms five days a week.

Fulton, who is in his third year as superintendent, announced his resignation in December. And district leaders agreed to conduct an internal search for his replacement. Hubbard will take over as superintendent in July.