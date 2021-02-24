Local

Man found dead in vehicle that may have crashed days earlier in Kansas City, Kansas

A man was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday after a crash that may have occurred days earlier in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Officers were called to a report of a vehicle in a creek bed before 11:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Riverview Avenue. They found the body of a man who had been in his 60s, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Police believe the vehicle left the road Sunday evening and struck an embankment. It landed in a partly-frozen creek bed, police said.

The area where the crash occurred is somewhat wooded, and police said the position of the vehicle made it “extremely difficult for passing motorists to have seen.”

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

