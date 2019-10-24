13-year-old killed in wreck Wednesday night on U.S. 71 in Kansas City

A 13-year-old from Belton was killed in a traffic crash Wednesday night on U.S. 71 highway in Kansas City, according to police.

The wreck occurred about 9:15 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck was headed north on U.S. 71 near Bannister Road and apparently lost control, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The truck left the road, crossed the grassy center median and then rode up and over a steel guard rail. The truck entered the southbound lanes of traffic and hit a Dodge Ram pickup.

The 13-year-old, a passenger in the Dodge, was killed.

The driver of the Dodge, a 40-year-old Belton man, was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old Grandview man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old Grandview man, were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

