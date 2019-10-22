1 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Platte County; investigation underway

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just before 2:45 p.m. in the area of Missouri 92 and Missouri 45 near Beverly.

A car and a truck were involved in the collision, according to Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. One person was killed. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Other injuries were reported after the crash. The extent of those injuries has not been released.

Details of what led up to the wreck remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

