Kansas City police investigate fatal crash at U.S. 71 South, Bannister Road
Kansas City police were investigating a fatal crash in the area of U.S. 71 and Bannister Road on Wednesday night, according to police dispatch.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 9:15 p.m., and caused authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway as shown on Kansas City Scout.
Police said one person died.
Others were taken to a hospital, police added. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The cause of the wreck remained under investigation Wednesday night.
