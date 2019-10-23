Kansas City police investigate fatal crash at U.S. 71 South, Bannister Road

Kansas City police were investigating a fatal crash in the area of U.S. 71 and Bannister Road on Wednesday night, according to police dispatch.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 9:15 p.m., and caused authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway as shown on Kansas City Scout.

Police said one person died.

Others were taken to a hospital, police added. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation Wednesday night.

