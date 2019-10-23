Local

Kansas City police investigate fatal crash at U.S. 71 South, Bannister Road

Kansas City police were investigating a fatal crash in the area of U.S. 71 and Bannister Road on Wednesday night, according to police dispatch.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 9:15 p.m., and caused authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway as shown on Kansas City Scout.

Police said one person died.

Others were taken to a hospital, police added. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation Wednesday night.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  