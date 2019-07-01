Crime

Kansas City police release photo of person of interest in Monday’s homicide

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in Monday’s homicide.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 6 a.m. and found a man’s body on the sidewalk near 35th and Montgall Avenue. The man had an apparent gunshot, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police released a photo of a person of interest Monday evening.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity or the homicide is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-234-5043.

