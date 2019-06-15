Good weather brings record crowds to Boulevardia

Sights and sounds at sixth annual Boulevardia festival The sixth annual Boulevardia, Kansas City's own beer and music festival, ran on June 14-15 at West Bottoms District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The sixth annual Boulevardia, Kansas City's own beer and music festival, ran on June 14-15 at West Bottoms District.

With the help of unusually cool weather Boulevardia saw record-breaking crowds Friday and organizers expect the same Saturday.

This is the first year with beautiful weather. It’s always been hot,” said Keli O’Neill Wenzel, producer for O’Neill Events and Marketing, which puts on the yearly festival.

Though Wenzel said the heat “never stopped people from coming,” there was a clear boost in attendance this weekend.

Wenzel estimated 20,000 people came to the festival Friday night, making it the largest crowd Boulevardia has ever seen on the festival grounds at one time.

Exact numbers for attendance are not yet available.

This is the sixth year of Boulevardia and the third year the music and beer festival was held in the Stockyards District next to Hy-Vee Arena.

The Hy-Vee Arena, formerly the Kemper Arena, reopened after renovations last fall.

Although rain is in the forecast for Saturday night while Boulevardia is still going, Wenzel said they are ready to move the party inside to Hy-Vee Arena, Hale Arena and the West Bottoms Parking Garage if needed.