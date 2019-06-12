Maker City KC: What to know about Boulevardia and North Kansas City’s Second Saturdays

Last weekend was a reminder of how crazy busy things can get during summer in Kansas City.

I went to a maker’s Pop-Up by The Strawberry Swing at Parlor. Then I attended a “meet the maker” event at Made in KC on The Country Club Plaza with the Jones sisters from Jones BBQ, who’ve become famous since their makeovers on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

And in other “Queer Eye” news, Tan France of the Fab Five was in Kansas City speaking at a Rainy Day Books event and reconnecting with the Jones sisters. It was also First Fridays in The Crossroads Arts District — but by now, you get that there’s plenty of things to do in KC, no matter what you’re into.

One thing that happened last weekend that might not have been on your radar is Second Saturdays in North Kansas City. Have you been to North KC recently? I find myself spending a lot of time there: movies at Screenland, coffee at Colony KC, concerts at The Rino and Repeal The 18th, and meetings at iWerx.

There is a crazy buzz in North KC right now, and residents and business owners there are embracing that and showing off the place every month with Second Saturdays. Check out our feature this week all about all the cool things happening in the small city just north of downtown.

A massive event that should be on your radar this weekend is the 6th annual Boulevardia festival. The fest features great beer, food and music — but much to our liking at Maker City KC, the fest also hosts a Maker’s Market with more than 24 makers selling their wares.

Boulevardia’s Maker’s Market is curated by Jessica Rogers, or as she’s known in the maker’s circle, Cartwheel Jess. Read about Jess in our 9 Questions with a Maker feature — maybe you’ll even run into her this weekend at Boulevardia, which is happening in the West Bottoms near the Hy-Vee Arena.

A note from Maker City KC

