Going to Boulevardia this weekend? Here’s a guide to what’s new, a ride coupon, more

Beer, music and heat at Boulevardia In 2017, Boulevardia, a two-day “urban street festival,” attracted tens of thousands of people to the West Bottoms area of Kansas City, despite temperatures around 90 degrees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2017, Boulevardia, a two-day “urban street festival,” attracted tens of thousands of people to the West Bottoms area of Kansas City, despite temperatures around 90 degrees.

For the sixth year, Boulevardia will bring a weekend of beer, music, food and more to the West Bottoms.

The event kicks off Friday in the Stockyards District, and as usual, there are some new things on tap. Here’s some things to know before you head out.

What’s new

One of the biggest additions to the festival is an area called The Yard, which will feature yard games such as cornhole through a partnership between KC Crew and Yardhouse. There will be a tournament on Saturday, which requires pre-registration.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A new bar area called The Fling at The Campground will serve fruity drinks and has a straight view of the Guys/Spanish Gardens Stage.

There will be a new crafting area in Makers Market, which will feature local artists.

The silent disco, which debuted last year, is ramping up this year. General admission ticketholders can check out free headphones and choose between two music stations either Friday or Saturday.

Boulevardia, which is known for its beer and music, also offers a carnival. Boulevardia

Ticket packages

General admission tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the festival.

General admission grants access to the festival grounds and performances. This includes a carnival, a silent disco and Vineborough, a quieter section for wine tastings and food.

$125 VIP tickets include all aspects of general admission plus three beer tickets, entry into a shaded platform to the side of the main stage, beer and wine discounts and giveaways.

Some other options:

▪ $75 Father’s Day Beer and BBQ Brunch on Saturday

▪ $85 general admission into Taps and Tastes on Saturday, which offers a selection of over 60 craft breweries’ brews and food by Kansas City chefs.

▪ $95 dinner with Boulevard Brewing Company and Crane Brewing on Saturday.

▪ $40-$70 Ride to Boulevardia, a 15-, 31- or 62-mile bike ride for any experience level.

▪ $1,000 VIP weekender pass, which is two VIP tickets, two early admissions to Taps and Tastes, two Father’s Day brunch passes, credentials for special access to certain bands, a poster and hotel accommodations.

In its second year, the silent disco gives participants a different music festival experience. Boulevardia

The beats

More than 50 national and local bands will be taking one of three stages Friday and Saturday. Headliners include COIN (6:40 p.m. Friday), Fitz and the Tantrums (8 p.m. Friday), Young the Giant (9:40 p.m. Friday), Lovelytheband (8:20 p.m. Saturday) and Dashboard Confessional (9:40 p.m. Saturday).

Some other artists at this year’s event are rock band The Glorious Sons (9 p.m. Friday), DJ Jazzy Jeff (7:10 p.m. Saturday), Kansas City-based The Greeting Committee (5:50 p.m. Saturday) and Ozarks-based Ha Ha Tonk (9:10 p.m. Saturday).

Boulevardia created a playlist on Spotify to introduce festivalgoers to some of the artists before the weekend.

The vendors

Makers Market puts local vendors on display and will sell everything from jewelry and vintage clothing to tarot card readings. Vendors include Babes Helpin’ Babes, an initiative that supports women, ColorbloKC, a KC print shop, and The Object Enthusiast, a handmade ceramics shop.





Over 30 food trucks, from Hawaiian to KC BBQ, will provide plenty of lunch or dinner options. Trucks from KC restaurants include Rockstar Burgers, Taste of Brazil and Minsky’s Pizza.

The app

The Boulevardia app will allow festivalgoers to look up the schedule and create a personal guide.

Musical acts start Friday at 4 p.m. and again Saturday at 11:10 a.m.

Cornhole games will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday with tournament play beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Transportation

Parking costs $10 in Liberty Lot, located on Liberty Street between 14th and 16th Streets. There will be a free shuttle to the front gate.

Cyclists can lock their bikes in a designated area, but no bikes are allowed inside the festival ground.

New Lyft users can get $10 off their ride to the festival with code BOULEVARDIA19.