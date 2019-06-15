Muggy day ahead for Boulevardia, Juneteenth Festival. Storms to arrive after sunset.

Lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this informative video and learn how to be safe. Lighting photo from the Associated Press. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this informative video and learn how to be safe. Lighting photo from the Associated Press.

Kansas City is in for a muggy day ahead of storms just after sunset according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Jared Leighton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a round of thunderstorms is expected to arrive north of Highway 36 in Missouri between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and dip down into the metro area at or shortly after sunset.

Tornadoes are not expected in these storms but strong winds, hail and flooding are possible, Leighton said.

Until then, those attending outdoor events such as Boulevardia and the Juneteenth festival at 18th and Vine should expect “oppressive heat” with temperatures climbing into the 80s, Leighton said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Anyone who’s been outside today has already felt that it’s really muggy,” Leighton said.

Jenna Smith, spokeswoman for Boulevardia, said if tonight’s storms prevent the festival from continuing outside most of the festivities can be moved inside to Hy-Vee Arena and Hale Arena.

Further west in Bazaar, Kansas, the Kansas City Symphony’s annual Symphony in the Flint Hills is postponed from Saturday to Sunday because of damage from storms last night.

The Flint Hills Media Project posted on Facebook that this is the first time in 14 years the event has been postponed.