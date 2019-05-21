KU student killed on K-10 wasn’t speeding, had passed construction warning signs: KHP

After KU student’s death on K-10, state adds new signage After a University of Kansas student died in a fatal crash near a construction zone on K-10 Tuesday, KDOT added more safety signs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a University of Kansas student died in a fatal crash near a construction zone on K-10 Tuesday, KDOT added more safety signs.

The University of Kansas student killed in a crash near a construction zone on Kansas 10 highway last week was not speeding when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer stopped for traffic, according to a new Kansas Highway Patrol report.

Dylan Garnett, 19, of Shawnee, was killed about 1:30 p.m. May 14 in a wreck at Interstate 435 on K-10. The crash occurred just before a construction zone that reduced the highway to one lane from Ridgeview Road to Woodland Road in Lenexa.

According to the report, Garnett was traveling at “highway speeds” and failed to slow down after passing advance warning signs of the lane closure.

About 100 feet before hitting the truck Garnett slammed on the brakes of his Kia Sorento and tried to shift over into the left lane to avoid hitting the tractor-trailer, the report said. He hit the left corner of the trailer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Construction on K-10 between Ridgeview and Woodland roads is set to finish at the end of July.

After the crash, the Kansas Department of Transportation added additional warning signs on the K-10 exit ramps on I-435 west and I-435 south that read “K-10 road work ahead, be prepared to stop.”

The department is also analyzing data to determine how many crashes have occurred near the construction zone since milling and overlay work started in March.

In early May a woman suffered minor injuries after driving into one of the items blocking the left lane in the construction zone.

KDOT is asking drivers to slow down and pay attention when they approach construction zones.