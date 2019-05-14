Local

Fatal wreck with semi on K-10 happened in slow traffic at construction zone: report

Westbound K-10 closed at Ridgeview following fatal accident

Westbound K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road following a fatal accident on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Update: A story about the 19-year-old University of Kansas student killed in the wreck is posted here.

Slow traffic caused by construction on Kansas 10 in Lenexa contributed to a fatal wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

A man identified in the report as 19-year-old Dylan J. Garnett, of Shawnee, died at the scene after his car rammed into the back of a semi-trailer at K-10 and Interstate 435.

The truck had slowed down because of traffic but Garnett was unable to stop in time, the report said.

Just ahead of the crash K-10 is reduced to one lane between Renner Boulevard and Ridgeview Road for milling and overlay work.

Late Tuesday afternoon K-10 was still closed between I-435 and Ridgeview Road because of the crash.

The Lenexa Police Department suggested drivers use Prairie Star Parkway and College Boulevard as alternate routes.

K-10 reopened around 5:40 p.m.

