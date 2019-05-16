After KU student’s fatal crash near K-10 construction zone, KDOT weighs more signage

Westbound K-10 closed at Ridgeview following fatal accident Westbound K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road following a fatal accident on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Westbound K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road following a fatal accident on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

After a college student driving to Lawrence on Kansas 10 highway died in a wreck near a construction zone Tuesday, state transportation officials are thinking about adding signage.

About 1:30 p.m. 19-year-old University of Kansas student Dylan Garnett was approaching slowed traffic near the construction at K-10 and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, was unable to stop in time and rammed his car into the back of a tractor trailer, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Just ahead of the crash K-10 was reduced to one lane between Ridgeview Road and Woodland Road for milling and overlay to preserve the bridge over Woodland Road.

Mike Quizon, public affairs manager for KDOT’s KC metro region, said Thursday the current signage at the construction zone is consistent with federal standards but after Tuesday’s crash the department is analyzing data to determine how many crashes have occurred near the construction zone.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last weekend a woman suffered minor injuries after driving into one of the items blocking the left lane in the construction zone.

Last summer a similar fatality accident occurred near a construction zone just half mile east of the current construction. Landon Daniel, 18, was killed around 10 a.m. on July 19 when he hit the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped for traffic.

Quizon said the traffic in that case was caused by a one-day construction project which closed a lane over Mill Creek Bridge in Lenexa for inspections.

The construction that contributed to Tuesday’s wreck started in March and is scheduled to finish in late July.

“KDOT is looking at options to provide drivers with further guidance as they approach this work zone,” Quizon wrote in an email Thursday. “Safety is KDOT’s top priority, and we urge all drivers to slow down, follow signs and directions, and pay attention while driving.”