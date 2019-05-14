Local
Deadly crash closes westbound Kansas 10 at Interstate 435 in Lenexa
Westbound K-10 closed at Ridgeview following fatal accident
Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon released a crash report with information about the cause of the wreck. That story is here. A story about the 19-year-old killed in the crash is here.
One person is dead after a wreck between a car and semi-trailer Tuesday afternoon on westbound Kansas 10 in Lenexa.
The crash forced the Kansas Highway Patrol to close westbound K-10 at Intestate 435. The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time, the highway patrol said on Twitter.
The highway remained closed between I-435 and Ridgeview Road just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lenexa Police Department. The department suggested drivers use Prairie Star Parkway and College Boulevard as alternate routes.
The crash occurred about 1:35 p.m. and was initially reported to involve a car and a semi-tractor trailer. Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the involvement of the semi trailer in a tweet around 4:15 p.m.
There were no other immediate reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.
Further details were not immediately available.
