Local

Deadly crash closes westbound Kansas 10 at Interstate 435 in Lenexa

Westbound K-10 closed at Ridgeview following fatal accident

Westbound K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road following a fatal accident on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. By
Up Next
Westbound K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road following a fatal accident on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. By

Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon released a crash report with information about the cause of the wreck. That story is here. A story about the 19-year-old killed in the crash is here.

One person is dead after a wreck between a car and semi-trailer Tuesday afternoon on westbound Kansas 10 in Lenexa.

The crash forced the Kansas Highway Patrol to close westbound K-10 at Intestate 435. The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time, the highway patrol said on Twitter.

The highway remained closed between I-435 and Ridgeview Road just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lenexa Police Department. The department suggested drivers use Prairie Star Parkway and College Boulevard as alternate routes.

The crash occurred about 1:35 p.m. and was initially reported to involve a car and a semi-tractor trailer. Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the involvement of the semi trailer in a tweet around 4:15 p.m.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.

Further details were not immediately available.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
  Comments  