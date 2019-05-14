Deadly crash closes westbound Kansas 10 at Interstate 435 in Lenexa

Westbound K-10 closed at Ridgeview following fatal accident Westbound K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road following a fatal accident on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Westbound K-10 was closed at Ridgeview Road following a fatal accident on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon released a crash report with information about the cause of the wreck. That story is here. A story about the 19-year-old killed in the crash is here.

One person is dead after a wreck between a car and semi-trailer Tuesday afternoon on westbound Kansas 10 in Lenexa.

The crash forced the Kansas Highway Patrol to close westbound K-10 at Intestate 435. The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time, the highway patrol said on Twitter.

️️ROAD CLOSED️️



WB K-10 is CLOSED from I-435.



Troopers are on scene at a fatality crash on westbound K-10/Ridgeview.



The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time.



Use alternate routes.



Updates will be given as more information is available. — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) May 14, 2019

The highway remained closed between I-435 and Ridgeview Road just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lenexa Police Department. The department suggested drivers use Prairie Star Parkway and College Boulevard as alternate routes.

The crash occurred about 1:35 p.m. and was initially reported to involve a car and a semi-tractor trailer. Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the involvement of the semi trailer in a tweet around 4:15 p.m.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.

Further details were not immediately available.