Lenexa teen dies in three-car crash on K-10

A Lenexa teenager died Thursday morning in a three-car accident on K-10, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Landon M. Daniel, 18, was driving a 2004 Honda Civic west on K-10 near Ridgeview shortly before 10 a.m. when it struck a 2017 GMC Sierra stopped in traffic. The Sierra then hit the driver of a 2008 Chevy Utility.
Daniel died later at an Overland Park hospital.
The driver of the Sierra, Scott R. Collins, 54, of Lenexa, was taken to Shawnee Mission Medical with possible injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle, identified as Mark. W. Montgomery, 58, of Monett, Missouri, was not injured.
All three were wearing seatbelts, the highway patrol said.
Daniel’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise $25,000 to create a scholarship in his name.
According to the GoFundMe, Daniel was a rising senior at Olathe Northwest High School and “a huge fan of the University of Kansas and KU Basketball.” The scholarship will “be shared with Landon’s 2019 graduating classmates from Olathe Northwest that will be attending the University of Kansas.” More than $23,000 has already been raised.
Comments