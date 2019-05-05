Firefighters find body in the Northland after police respond to sound of gunshots

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Firefighters found a body Sunday as they put out a blaze in Kansas City, North, after officers responded to the sound of gunshots, police said.

Officers responded to the sound of shots fired about 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 5600 block of North Poe Street, where they found a fire in the basement, Kansas City Officer Darin Snapp said.

While putting out the blaze, fire department personnel found a body, according to Snapp, a police spokesman.

A man who was at the home was being questioned by detectives, Snapp said.

The cause of the person’s death was unknown as of Sunday night. It was unclear if a shooting occurred.

No other information was released.