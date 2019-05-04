Man shot at KCK park while playing basketball with his child, sheriff’s office says

Man shot while playing basketball with daughter at KCK park Wyandotte County Sheriff Capt. David Thaxton said a man was shot in the head while playing basketball with his daughter at Edgerton Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wyandotte County Sheriff Capt. David Thaxton said a man was shot in the head while playing basketball with his daughter at Edgerton Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

A man playing basketball with his daughter was shot Saturday evening at a Kansas City, Kansas, park, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at Edgerton Park, located at Edgerton Avenue and North Third Street.

Capt. David Thaxton, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said three people approached the basketball court while the man was playing basketball and “an altercation occurred.” During the incident, the man was shot in the head, Thaxton said.

The man’s daughter, a child, saw what happened and ran away to get help.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office was leading the investigation since the shooting occurred at a park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.