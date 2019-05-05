Latest news
Firefighters find body in the Northland after police respond to sound of gunshots
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
Firefighters found a man’s body Sunday as they put out a blaze in Kansas City, North, after officers responded to the sound of gunshots, police said.
Officers responded to the sound of shots fired about 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 5600 block of North Poe Street, where they found a fire in the basement, Kansas City Officer Darin Snapp said.
While putting out the blaze, fire department personnel found a body, according to Snapp, a police spokesman.
A man who was at the home was being questioned by detectives, Snapp said.
The cause of the man’s death was unknown as of Sunday night. It was unclear if a shooting occurred.
No other information was released.
Comments