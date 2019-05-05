Man is shot in groin as attacker sprays bullets at Kansas City, Kansas, townhome

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man who was shot in the groin Saturday told police that he and others were the intended targets when shots were fired into a Kansas City, Kansas, townhome.

Police responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. at the Stonehedge Townhomes in the 1700 block of Meadowlark Court, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The victims told police that they heard several shots and discovered their home was hit, as well as their car. They also told police that someone was possibly shot, but that person left prior to police arriving.

Police notified area hospitals, and one hospital advised that they had a man with a gunshot wound that was thought to be minor. Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a note posted to Twitter that the man had a “minor injury” to his groin.

When police questioned the injured man he told officers that he was the intended target, along with others. Everyone fled the scene.

The man then stopped cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).