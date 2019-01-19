Local

Chiefs Rumble, KC Wolf and cheerleaders lead rally downtown ahead of AFC title game

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 19, 2019 08:39 PM

Watch KC Wolf, Chiefs Rumble kick off AFC championship party at KC Live

The Chiefs Rumble percussion squad, KC Wolf and cheerleaders led a rally with fans at KC Live! in the Power & Light District Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, ahead of the AFC title game against the New England Patriots.
The Chiefs Rumble percussion squad, KC Wolf and cheerleaders led a rally with fans at KC Live! in the Power & Light District Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, ahead of the AFC title game against the New England Patriots.
On the eve of the NFL’s AFC Championship, about 200 Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered for a pre-game party in sub-freezing temperatures at KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

Saturday night’s rally featured the Chiefs Rumble percussion squad, Chiefs Cheerleaders and KC Wolf.

Fans also came for the chance to win some Chiefs swag, signed items as well as tickets and field passes to Sunday’s big game.

The Chiefs will play the New England Patriots for the AFC title at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

