Rally time: Chiefs cheerleaders, bar crawl, tickets to AFC game part of KC Live! party

Chiefs Cheerleaders, giveaways and a chance to win tickets or even field passes to Sunday’s AFC championship game are all part of rally for all ages happening downtown Saturday.

The free “KC Kingdom” Chiefs pre-party starts at 5 p.m. at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

The first 200 people will receive an official Chiefs Kingdom flag. Sports Radio 810 will register guests for tickets to Sunday’s championship game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Chiefs and New England Patriots. Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Co. will give away a pair of field passes.

About 5:30 p.m., the Chiefs Rumble percussion squad will perform at the KC Streetcar terminus on the east side of Union Station and then take the Chiefs-decorated streetcar for a “rolling rally” to 14th Street and KC Live!

The stage celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Sports Radio’s Steven St. John along with video highlights, the Chiefs Cheerleaders and KC Wolf. You can join the event on Facebook.

In addition, eight establishments in the Power & Light District will participate in a “KC Kingdom” bar crawl beginning at 5:40 p.m.: County Road Ice House, The Dubliner, Johnny’s Tavern, Leinie Lodge & Beer Garden, McFadden’s Sports Saloon, No Other Pub by Sporting KC, Pizza Bar and KC Live! Living Room. Tickets are $20 in advance at Ticketfly.com or $25 at the event.