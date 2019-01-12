Power outages, more than 7 inches of snow reported in parts of KC metro

Thousands across the Kansas City area are without power Saturday morning after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the metro.
Accumulations vary, from reports of 4.1 inches of snow at Kansas City International Airport and 7.5 in Independence to 5 inches in Olathe and 6.9 in Overland Park, said Pamela Pietrycha, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three fatalities so far during this storm. and several schools and other organizations have canceled events.
By 8 a.m., more than 34,000 people, in both Kansas and Missouri, had no power, according to a KCP&L outage map.
And Mother Nature isn’t done with KC — and the Chiefs on this playoff game Saturday — yet.
“We are expecting light snow to continue through the afternoon,” Pietrycha said.
And yes, that could mean some flakes after the 3:35 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead.
She did have a little good news, though: “But nothing too impactful.”
No major additional accumulation is expected to come our way. And only a chance for some “light drizzle.”
“For any drizzle to form is kind of a toss up right now,” Pietrycha said.
Roads crews have been working overnight to clear streets and highways.
Overland Park Police released a reminder just after 7 a.m Saturday of the protocol for non-injury accidents during this type of snowy weather. If there aren’t any injuries, motorists are asked to “walk in the accident at a later date.”
“Police will continue to respond to injury accident or accidents where the vehicles are not drivable or accidents where substance abuse is suspected,” the release said.
Streets and roads are slick, but authorities hadn’t seen much traffic by 8 a.m.
More power outages are still a possibility.
“It is a wet snow, it has been sticking on trees,” Pietrycha said. “It’s not as bad as it could be if the trees still have leaves on them. But we are seeing tree branches break.”
