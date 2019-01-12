Today of all days, power outages hit KC as Chiefs fans wonder where to watch game

The first thing to know, says a KCP&L spokeswoman, is that crews are working on it.
They’ve been out all morning trying to restore power after a winter storm dumped around 4 to 8 inches across the Kansas City area. But, just so those of you in the dark are aware, the lights for suffering customers may not come on by Chiefs game time. (Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is at 3:35 p.m.)
“It might be good to start making plans to watch the game with friends or family if your power is out,” said Gina Penzig, a spokeswoman with Kansas City Power and Light, who cautioned people to check the road conditions before traveling anywhere. “We have all of our available crews and contractors out working.”
By 2:35 p.m. Saturday — roughly two hours before the playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts — more than 109,000 customers were without power. Residents in Kansas and Missouri have been affected.
The snow has continued to fall and is heavy and wet.
“It’s not only accumulating on the trees but also on power lines and equipment,” Penzig said. “Road conditions are slowing crews down.”
Tom Willis, who lives in Overland Park, lost power around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. So did many of his neighbors.
He could tell the impact of the outage when he went to a nearby Starbucks Saturday morning. It was packed with people using the Internet and charging phones.
For Willis, it’s a bad day for the power to go out. Not just because of the Chiefs game, but there’s also a University of Kansas basketball game on.
“It’s a double whammy,” Willis said. Thank goodness his parents live nearby and they still have power.
And if power outages weren’t enough misery for local sports fans, they got something else to cause havoc in their lives Saturday afternoon. Google Fiber is also giving some local residents fits.
Customers have been reporting connection problems, and Google Fiber is aware of the problem.
“Today is the WORST day to have an internet and TV outage!” KC resident Andy Wickersham posted on Twitter. “Snowed in all day so hopefully @googlefiber comes through for us in #KC in time for our @Chiefs game!”
Tom, from the Google Fiber team, responded: “Hi Andy, I apologize for the service interruption but we’re working to resolve the outage as soon as possible. Rest assured you’ll receive a credit for the downtime of service.”
At around 1:45 p.m. — less than two hours from kickoff — Wickersham still didn’t have Google Fiber Connection. But he was making due.
“I have the pregame streaming through Apple TV using my phone hotspot,” Wickersham said in a message to The Star. “So far so good!”
Another fan wasn’t doing so well early Saturday afternoon.
Angela Pritchett tweeted: “Power is out which helps take my mind off the @googlefiber outage bc I really didn’t want to watch @Chiefs game anyway.”
