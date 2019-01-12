Chiefs tailgaters not bothered by snow, bring shovels. ‘This is football weather.’

Go ahead and call Jim and Linda McBride die-hards — crazy Chiefs fans who won’t let a little snow keep them from Arrowhead on the day of a playoff game.
They headed to Kansas City from Derby, Kan., in the snow Friday night. Then they left their hotel at 4:30 Saturday morning, a little worried about the roads. No way were they going to lose out on their favorite tailgating spot inside Gate 6.
“This is football weather,” said Linda McBride, with a laugh.
Husband Jim headed to the back of his pickup to grab a serving table he constructed to resemble a Chiefs arrowhead.
Tailgaters who parked near the entrances of the stadium brought their own shovels to clear away snow and make room for their tents and picnic spreads. No one really was bothered by a little snow.
A winter storm dumped anywhere from 4 to 7.5 inches of snow across the metro Friday night and into Saturday. Meteorologists expect light snow to continue through the day, though no major additional accumulation is expected.
Temperatures should remain in the lower 30s throughout the day, said Pamela Pietrycha, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
“Not too cold, not too warm,” she said.
Late into the afternoon and early evening, wind chills could drop into the lower to mid 20s.
Sam Barkley and her husband, Daniel, of Sioux City, Iowa drank Miller Lite Saturday morning as they waited for the gates to open.
“We normally tailgate until an hour before kickoff,” Sam Barkley said. “You gotta get some Gatorade in and then head in. ... You have got to make sure you pace yourself.“
And, the couple said, make sure you go to the bathroom before kickoff.
Tom Eagleson drove from Olney, Ill., and got to Kansas City just after midnight Saturday. He’s here to cheer on his Colts.
The drive that normally takes six hours took 10.
“It was extremely heavy snow all of the way,” Eagleson said, snow falling as he tailgated. “It never let up.”
Authorities shut down traffic across the bridge entering St. Louis on Interstate 70. That forced Eagleson and his traveling companions to take an alternative route.
The Illinois man and his crew, decked in Colts blue gear, passed out Bud Light Saturday morning. Hot dogs and beef and pork burgers were on their menu as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” blared on loudspeakers nearby.
Though Eagleson predicted a Colts win, by just three points, he didn’t sound so convincing:
“I just want to see a good game.”
