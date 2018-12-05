75-year-old Kansas man struck by car while trying to cross U.S. 71 South

A 75-year-old Kansas man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night on U.S. 71 in south Kansas City.

Ronald L. Smith, of Topeka, was hit by a car as he was trying to cross the busy highway, Kansas City police said

The crash happened around 6:12 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway, also known as Interstate 49, south of Longview Road.

Police said Smith was initially on the inside shoulder of the highway, and for unknown reasons, attempted to cross the highway, a police statement said.

A Volkswagen car traveling south in the far left lane was unable to stop and hit Smith.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.