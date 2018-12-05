Lanes of U.S. 71 South closed as police investigate fatal wreck

A traffic camera from the Kansas City Scout website showed traffic backing up after a fatal crash on U.S. 71 South near Longview Road Tuesday night. Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed.
By
Up Next
A traffic camera from the Kansas City Scout website showed traffic backing up after a fatal crash on U.S. 71 South near Longview Road Tuesday night. Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed.
By

Local

75-year-old Kansas man struck by car while trying to cross U.S. 71 South

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

December 05, 2018 04:27 PM

A 75-year-old Kansas man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night on U.S. 71 in south Kansas City.

Ronald L. Smith, of Topeka, was hit by a car as he was trying to cross the busy highway, Kansas City police said

The crash happened around 6:12 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway, also known as Interstate 49, south of Longview Road.

Police said Smith was initially on the inside shoulder of the highway, and for unknown reasons, attempted to cross the highway, a police statement said.

A Volkswagen car traveling south in the far left lane was unable to stop and hit Smith.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

Read Next

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  