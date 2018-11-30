Man who murdered KCK Police Capt. Robert Melton sentenced to life in prison

The man who fatally shot Kansas City, Kan., police Capt. Robert David Melton in the summer of 2016 was sentenced Friday to life in prison.
Jamaal R. Lewis, 22, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree felony murder which carries only one possible sentence — life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
He also pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County District Court to charges of aggravated assault and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.
District Judge Wes Griffin ordered the maximum sentences on those charges and ordered them to run consecutively to each other and consecutively to the the life sentence.
Lewis had no comment before his sentencing.
He had initially been charged with capital murder which carried a potential sentence of death or life in prison without parole.
But because the capital murder and felony murder charges were filed as alternatives to each other, Lewis was able to plead guilty to the less serious crimes without prosecutors agreeing to it.
Members of Melton’s family as well as police and community leaders were upset by the plea and the fact that they were unaware it was going to happen.
Melton, 46, was killed on July 19, 2016, while he was helping other officers search for suspects in a drive-by shooting.
Lewis had admitted to driving the car used in the shooting. But he wrecked the car and took of on foot.
Melton spotted Lewis and pulled up to him in his unmarked patrol car.
In his written request to enter a guilty plea, Lewis said he thought the vehicle was a police car. He said he did not see the the driver, but believed it was a police officer.
Lewis was carrying a .40-caliber handgun that belonged to his mother. When the car pulled in front of him, Lewis pulled out the gun and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.
“I did not see Capt. Melton point a gun at me, and I did not hear Capt. Melton say anything to me,” he said. “I shot at the unmarked white car because I was afraid I would be arrested by a police officer inside the car.”
Melton was the second Kansas City, Kan., police officer to die in the line of duty in 2016.
That May, Detective Brad Lancaster was fatally shot near the Kansas Speedway by a man who went on a violent crime spree that ended when a Kansas City officer shot him.
Curtis Ayers later pleaded guilty to capital murder in Lancaster’s death and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
