Man charged with punching, kicking KC-area officer during I-70 traffic stop

A man accused of punching and kicking a police officer during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 has been arrested and charged, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Jerry D. Davis, 26, of Independence, was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest following the early-morning incident Friday.
An Oak Grove police officer was patrolling in the area of S.E. Fourth Street and South Broadway around 5:30 a.m. when he saw a Chevrolet Caprice with an expired license plate and a headlight that was out, court records said. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the two pulled over on the interstate, just west of the Oak Grove exit.
According to court records, Davis got out of his car, walked toward the officer and started yelling. The officer pulled out his handgun and told Davis to return to his vehicle.
Court records said Davis continued to yell, but stopped and went back to the car, grabbed his cellphone and began recording the incident.
Davis soon got back inside the car after the officer gave further commands, but records said he continued to argue with the officer over the traffic stop, and at one point punched the officer’s flashlight, which struck the officer in the face.
The officer grabbed Davis to gain control, and a struggle ensued.
Another officer arrived to help, but court records said Davis continued resisting. Police used a stun gun on Davis twice until Davis was handcuffed.
While being placed inside a patrol car, Davis allegedly kicked the officer in the shin and in the face.
In a Facebook post, the Oak Grove Police Department said the officer was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was later released.
Police said Davis had minor abrasions and was taken to the jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
