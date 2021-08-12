Missouri reaches grim pandemic milestone: More than 10,000 have died from COVID-19

The number of Missouri residents who have died from COVID-19 reached a grim milestone Thursday as the death toll topped 10,000, according to the state health departments coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard showed 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,002 since the start of the pandemic last year. The dashboard also showed 2,675 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 595,690 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,013.

The number of deaths, new cases and hospitalizations have been rising in recent weeks due to the spread of the delta variant, reaching levels not seen since the winter.

The areas with the highest number of deaths are St. Louis County with 1,960, Kansas City with 646, Green County with 570, Jackson County with 517, St. Charles County with 488 and St. Louis City with 487, according state health officials.

On Wednesday the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 894 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 168,558 cases, according to data tracked by The Star.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 703. One week ago, the average was 737 and two weeks ago, it was 488.

A total of 2,413 people from the Kansas City metro area have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

In Kansas, health officials reported on Wednesday that they had a 344,937 COVID-19 cases and 5,357 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Nationally, nearly 36.2 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 618,499 people have died from the disease, according to according to Johns Hopkins University.

