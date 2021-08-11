Clay County public health board recommends masks in school guidance as COVID-19 surges

Students are masked up while they do lessons on their computers in a first grade classroom, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School in Kansas City. Many Kansas City area districts will be requiring masks to begin the school year. rslezak@kcstar.com

Clay County’s public health board is recommending all school districts and early child care centers within the county require students and staff to wear masks as part of its back-to-school guidance.

The guidance was unanimously approved Wednesday night during a virtual hearing by the Clay County Public Health Center Board of Trustees. School districts in the county, some of which have already approved plans for back to school, are encouraged to follow the guidelines as the region remains a COVID-19 hot spot.

Under the recommendations, students, staff and teachers should wear masks in district buildings and while using school transportation during times when the risk of transmission is substantial. Exceptions are outlined for situations such as eating in the cafeteria or playing at recess. Also suggested by the county are specific procedures for quarantine, social distancing and athletic events.

Liberty and North Kansas City are two Clay County districts requiring masks to start the school year. Kansas City Public Schools also already has a requirement. Other districts in the county where they are not required or a possible decision is pending include Excelsior Springs, Smithville and Kearney.

Decision on the county guidelines followed input from community members during a virtually-held public hearing. While the guidance applies to more than the wearing of masks, the conversation Wednesday night was heavily centered on that component.

Supporters largely pointed to the continued spread of coronavirus and its potential impact on keeping schools open, while opponents questioned the validity of scientific evidence supporting proposed mitigation measures and characterized the guidelines as a violation of their civil rights.

Speaking in favor of masks, Lisa Avery, an area pediatrician, said despite some false beliefs, children can become severely ill or die from COVID-19. She noted it is among the leading causes of death for children in the U.S.

“It is a horrible, inexplicable experience to watch a child die on maximum ventilatory support. I remember each patient vividly whose death I’ve witnessed,” she said. “But that pales in comparison to what the families experience when a child dies, the immense void left in his or her absence can never be filled.”

On the other side of the issue was Natalie Scholl. She accused the board members of being “guilty of malfeasance” and overstepping their authority. And she warned they would be voted out if they approved the guidance.

“You have proven to us that you are nothing but fascists, and we will not stand for it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kansas City has seen a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths amid the surge of COVID-19’s delta variant.

As of Wednesday, almost every school district in the Kansas City area said they would require masks for all students and staff for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.