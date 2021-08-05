Latest COVID news: Health official frustrated with Wyco leaders; Another mask mandate

More from the series Kansas City COVID-19 news As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across the Kansas City region, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City region.

WyCo health official’s emails show frustration with political leaders

As Wyandotte County health officials prepared themselves to ask the county commission to issue a new mask mandate, emails show they were concerned about possible pushback and fretted how to best get their message out.

“I guess we could lay all that out and just say ‘our recommendation is that you do what you can to prevent a spike higher than last winter so you don’t have to live with knowledge of disastrous inaction,’”Wyandotte County Health Officer Allen Greiner wrote in an email obtained by The Star through a public records request.

The email, sent the night before the Centers for Disease Control issued its July 27 call for a return to masking in some parts of the country, revealed Greiner’s observation that a dire situation was unfolding.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I guess we could lay all that out and just say ‘our recommendation is that you do what you can to prevent a spike higher than last winter so you don’t have to live with knowledge of disastrous inaction,’” Greiner wrote.

Jackson County reinstates COVID-19 mask order

Jackson County plans to reinstate its mask order effective on Monday in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, the county announced Wednesday.

Under the public health order issued by County Executive Frank White, everyone age 5 or older is required to wear masks inside public places, whether or not they have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The restrictions apply to all public spaces in rural parts of the county and cities other than Kansas City and Independence, which have their own health departments that set the rules.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Kansas City recently imposed a citywide mask order, while Independence limited its mask requirements to all buildings owned or controlled by city government, such as City Hall, the Truman Memorial Building and Cable Dahmer Arena.

“I take no joy in making this announcement today,” White said in a prepared statement, “and quite frankly, am saddened that despite our best efforts, this virus is taking a devastating toll on our county, region and nation once again.”

This post will be updated throughout the day with additional COVID-19 news.