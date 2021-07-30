Unsettled. Frustrated. Changed? Tell us about your experience in the new COVID-19 wave

Carolyn Molloy walks out the Central branch of Kansas City Public Library with a bag of books on Thursday afternoon, July 29, 2021 in Kansas City. Molloy, a healthcare professional, is glad that the library was reopened in June after a year-long shutdown. She said she is sad to see another round of mask mandate due to low vaccination rate. syang@kcstar.com

More from the series Kansas City COVID-19 news As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across the Kansas City region, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

Wake up. Remind yourself it’s not March 2020. Then what?

With the resurgence of COVID-19, heavily driven by the delta variant and a majority unvaccinated population, this summer has felt eerily similar to the beginning days of the pandemic.

We face a lot of uncertainty. But as a community have also accomplished feats in resilience and patience. Many of us have taken stock in what matters most to us as individuals and members of something larger than ourselves.

We want to hear about your experience.

The delta variant is changing how the world is approaching the coronavirus pandemic. Masks are back. Vaccines are still our best chance at fighting back against the virus. Businesses are re-evaluating their return to office and some are mandating that employees be vaccinated.

We know this is an unsettling time. We want to know what you’re thinking about, if you are changing how you approach day-to-day life in Kansas City and how you are finding resilience to keep going.

It’s a particularly uncertain time for people who are immunocompromised, have disabilities or are otherwise particularly vulnerable. If that’s you, we want to hear your story.

The Star is taking written submissions for publication. Please fill out the form below and a reporter or editor may reach out about your submission. We will not publish submissions without contacting you first.

Loading…