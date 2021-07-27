‘Updates soon’: Mayor Quinton Lucas says city is watching new CDC COVID guidance

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Kansas City leaders will be watching upcoming guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected to release new masking guidance Tuesday.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Twitter that city leaders will “review and provide any updates soon.”

“We are watching CDC guidance, as we have throughout the pandemic. Kansas City will review and provide any updates soon, with a focus on the safety and health of all in our region,” Lucas wrote. “The increasing infection rate in our state and area is a substantial public health concern.”

The CDC was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss details of the new policy. The CDC was expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

After the St. Louis announcement, which went into effect Monday, Lucas continued to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Kansas City lifted its mask mandate in May.

“Still, the best way to save lives and beat the pandemic once and for all continues to be through vaccination: it is safe, highly effective, and free,” Lucas said in a statement last week.

Kansas City mask advisory

Almost two weeks ago, 10 Kansas City health agencies — prompted by rising COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and low vaccination rates — issued a joint public health advisory recommending unvaccinated people wear masks.

For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.

Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.

Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.

For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

Children’s Mercy said on Monday that its hospital has reached capacity, full of COVID-19 cases and other childhood diseases.

As of Monday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro was 422.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.