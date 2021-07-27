This is the No. 1 hospital in Kansas City for 12th year, according to national ranking

For the 12th consecutive year, the University of Kansas Hospital has been named the best hospital in Kansas City in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals ranking.

The hospital was also named the best in Kansas for the 10th time.

Saint Luke’s Hospital ranked second in Kansas City and No. 2 in Missouri on the 2021-22 list. Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis was ranked No. 1 in Missouri.

The top five hospitals in Kansas City also included North Kansas City Hospital at No. 3, followed by AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke’s East.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals in 15 adult specialties and recognized hospitals by state, metro and regions for their work in 17 commonly performed procedures and conditions.

The rankings are based on how well hospitals perform for their patients, including patient outcomes, the quality of nursing provided and programs offered in any one specialty. Program reputation holds weight, too.

The rankings were created 32 years ago to help patients with complex health conditions find the best advanced care, or for common elective procedures, according to U.S. News. The data used for the latest rankings predated the COVID-19 pandemic.

KU hospital ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals in seven specialties — more than any other hospital in the region — including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, ear nose and throat, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology and lung cancer, and urology.

Saint Luke’s cardiology and heart surgery specialty was ranked No. 25 in the nation.

“Being ranked among the top 25 heart programs in the nation is an honor we do not take for granted,” Dr. Michael Main, co-medical director of Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute, said in a statement. “This ranking speaks volumes to the expertise, collaboration and compassionate care we provide our patients.”

For the sixth consecutive year, the Mayo Clinic In Rochester, Minnesota, was named the No. 1 hospital in the country, followed by the Cleveland Clinic and UCLA Medical Center.

New this year, U.S. News investigated racial disparities in health care, including whether the patients each hospital treats reflects the racial and ethnic diversity of its community.

Most of the nation’s hospitals fared poorly.

At roughly four of five hospitals, “the community’s residents were underrepresented among patients receiving services such as joint replacement, cancer surgery and common heart procedures,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis, said in announcing the results.

“Against this backdrop, however, we found important exceptions — hospitals that provide care to a disproportionate share of their community’s minority residents. These metrics are just a beginning; we aim to expand on our measurement of health equity in the future.”

More about how local hospitals ranked can be found on the U.S. News website, health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area.