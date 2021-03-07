Kansas City metro adds 41 new COVID-19 infections, no additional deaths Sunday

The Kansas City metro area added 41 new coronavirus infections Sunday, according to local health agencies.

With no additional deaths Sunday, the virus to date has infected 139,361 residents and killed 2,025 people across the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Those counts do not include new cases in Johnson County, which recently changed its reporting frequency to Monday through Friday. Wyandotte County has also not updated its online data since Friday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the region is now 98. One week ago, it was 157. Two weeks ago, it was 207.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly proclaimed Sunday COVID Memorial Day, marking the one-year anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in the state.

“Today, a year after the first recorded COVID case in Kansas, we honor the memories of those we have lost and recognize the frontline workers who have battled this virus over the last year,” Kelly said in a statement.

Missouri has reported 480,643 cases to date, including 8,161 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.4%.

The state has administered 1,523,717 doses of the vaccine, covering 16.3% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,032,445 doses with 1,600,118 administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Numbers differ due to a lag in reporting.

When it last released data Friday, Kansas reported 295,861 cases, including 4,812 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%.

The state has distributed 1,015,940 doses of vaccine with 658,459 administered, covering 15.1% of the population, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the U.S., more than 28.9 million people have contracted the virus and 524,698 have died, Johns Hopkins University reports.