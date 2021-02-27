Johnson County not reporting data, rest of KC metro adds fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases

The Kansas City metropolitan area — excluding Johnson County — added fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to numbers from area health agencies. Johnson County did not report updated numbers as of 5 p.m.

The Star collects data from the Johnson County coronavirus dashboard daily. It is unclear when or if Johnson County made a change to its reporting frequency, but the website now reads “data updates are made at 10 a.m. Mon-Fri.”

A spokesperson could not be reached for questions by time of publication.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and and Wyandotte County in Kansas, added 42 cases for a total of 138,600 cases to date. One new death was reported in Jackson County.

Jackson County now sits at 381 deaths. Kansas City has recorded 515 deaths. Clay and Platte counties stand at 144 and 42 deaths, respectively.

As of Friday, the weekly average for new cases was 187. One week ago the average was 211. Two weeks ago it was 219.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County stands at 638 deaths — as of Friday — and Wyandotte County has recorded 269 deaths.

As of Friday, Kansas had confirmed 293,663 cases including 4,735 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The monthly positive test rate was 4.7%.

The state has also distributed 805,480 doses of the vaccine and administered 544,262 doses. That covers 12.7% of the population.

Missouri reported 477,950 cases and 7,920 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 5.3%.

The state has administered 1,241,039 vaccine doses, which covers 13.3% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Missouri had received 1,694,635 doses and administered 1,241,039. Numbers may differ because of a lag in reporting, health officials have said.

More than 28.4 million people have contracted the coronavirus across the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 510,000 have died.