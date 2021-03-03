Crime

Police investigate suspicious package near federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City as officers investigate a suspicious package.

Residents should stay away from the area of the 400 block of East 9th Street near the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The area was shut down as of 5:40 p.m., police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

