Police search for missing Independence teen who may be heading to Texas with man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday night in Independence and may be heading to Texas.

Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagena, who stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair, was seen last about 10 p.m. in the 11600 block of East 24th Street South, according to the Independence Police Department.

She was reported missing by her family Monday. Police described her as endangered.

Police believe she is with 26-year-old Jose Miguel Martinez-Hernandez, a citizen of Honduras, and that they may be heading to Texas in a vehicle, according to a news release.

The department asked anyone with information about their location to call 911 or 816-836-3600.