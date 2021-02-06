Want a COVID vaccine in the Kansas City area? Here’s what you need to do (and not do)

Ask people who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine already and they sound like they found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Demand far outstrips supply.

At Olathe Health, for instance, all 3,000 available appointments were filled by noon Wednesday, the first day they opened up to people 65 and older, hospital officials said.

At this point, all you can do is get your name on as many vaccine interest lists or surveys as you’re eligible for, health officials recommend.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

▪ Don’t fill out the same survey more than once. Someone in Johnson County filled out the vaccine survey 40 times, health department officials said. Don’t do that.

▪ Filling out a survey does not give you an appointment or reserve a dose.

▪ You don’t need to keep calling to make sure your name got on a list — though we have heard of Persistent Peggies who called back so often they scored an appointment. But that’s not advised. Most health departments and hospitals say they will notify you when when they have an appointment for you.

▪ Some places are giving appointments first-come, first-served. Others, including some of the hospitals, are choosing people at random.

▪ You need an appointment. Walk-ins aren’t accepted yet.

▪ Some counties are vaccinating both residents and people who work there, even if they live in another county or on the other side of the state line. It will say on the website.

▪ Most places only want you to fill out a survey if you are eligible for the vaccine. And that depends where you live.

Kansas is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1 and 2 of its distribution plan, which includes residents 65 and older, emergency responders and some critical jobs. In Johnson and Wyandotte counties, that means teachers and child care workers. Wyandotte also includes other “high-contact” workers, such as grocery store employees.

Missouri is vaccinating residents eligible in its first three groups, which include people age 65 and older and those with certain high-risk health conditions. Teachers and other critical jobs will come later.

Here are some of the sign-up opportunities available now around Kansas City.

Health departments

▪ City of Kansas City: kcmo.gov/coronavirus. If you need assistance filling out the form call 311 or 816-513-1313.

▪ Jackson County: jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool.

▪ Wyandotte County: wycokck.org/COVID-19.

▪ Johnson County: jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you need assistance or a Spanish translator, call 913-715-2819. Health officials announced Friday that those who complete the survey will now get a confirmation email.

▪ Clay County: clayhealth.com/covidvaccine. A community phone line also offers up-to-date vaccine information: 816-415-3250.

▪ Platte County: plattecountyhealthdept.com. A message on the website says it is not vaccinating the general public because of limited supply.

Hospitals

Some hospitals are only vaccinating patients in their health system. Check their websites.

▪ AdventHealth Shawnee Mission: adventhealth.com for alerts of future vaccine clinics.

▪ The University of Kansas Health System: kansashealthsystem.com/COVIDVaccineForm. Random groups of eligible people are invited to get a shot as supplies become available.

▪ Truman Medical Centers/University Health: trumed.org. The phone number listed on the website has been overrun with calls, and the hospital recommends people sign up online and someone will call back.

▪ Olathe Health: Patients 65 and older can make an appointment through the health system’s Patient Portal at olathehealth.org. Call your primary care provider to set up a portal account. The hospital system plans to open up appointments to the general public once there’s enough vaccine.

▪ HCA hospitals: hcamidwest.com/vaccine. The website notes that you might not receive an immediate response, but will be placed on a first-come, first-served wait list based on your eligibility and vaccine supplies. Or call 816-508-4163.

▪ Saint Luke’s Health System: No sign-up list. Saint Luke’s is reaching out to eligible patients as it receives vaccine, hospital officials said. Keep tabs on the rollout at saintlukeskc.com.

Find a vaccine location

Eventually, local pharmacies will join the health departments and hospitals in administering vaccines. Both states have online maps showing current locations and information. As more doses arrive, more locations will show up. Just plug in your address or ZIP code.

▪ Kansas locations: kansasvaccine.gov (click on “Find My Vaccine at the top).

▪ Missouri locations: covidvaccine.mo.gov/map.