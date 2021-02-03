Where can Kansans get a COVID vaccine? New map shows where, but supply is limited

Kansas residents can find a place to get the COVID-19 vaccine close to home on “Find My Vaccine,” an online map the state officially launched Wednesday.

But the launch comes with the often-heard caveat: There isn’t enough vaccine right now for everyone eligible.

The tool, at kansasvaccine.gov (click on “Find My Vaccine at the top), can be used to find providers administering the vaccine now or at some point, state officials said.

On Wednesday morning, the only provider in the Kansas City area that had any information listed was AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, but the map says it did not receive any first doses this week.

The map is otherwise filled with gray dots, representing providers that might not offer information because of “challenges” including vaccine supply and appointment capacity.

The map says that it “will improve over time” and currently has limitations.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recently launched a similar map at covidvaccine.mo.gov/map.

“The national shortage continues to be the biggest obstacle to delivering vaccines, and that means, many of our enrolled providers do not yet have sufficient vaccines to offer to the general public,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement.

“But we know it’s better to be ahead of the curve and have this platform ready to go before supply has caught up, so that every Kansan is familiar with the tool and so we can be prepared as more providers are activated.”

Kansas is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1 and 2 of its distribution plan, which includes residents 65 and older, emergency responders and others in high-contact critical jobs.

Missouri is vaccinating residents eligible in its first three groups, which include people age 65 and older and those with certain high-risk health conditions.

The Kansas tool shows providers that have and have not received vaccines each week, as well as those that are participating in the distribution but have not yet agreed to share additional information, said state officials.

On both maps you can find a location by plugging in your address. Both will be updated as more providers sign up to distribute the vaccines.

Missouri’s state health department notes that just because a location is shown on the map doesn’t mean it has vaccine on hand, the ability to order any right now or plans to publicly distribute it. It’s the same for the Kansas map.

If you are eligible for the vaccine and find a provider near you on the map, Kansas officials recommend contacting them to confirm:

▪ If that provider is vaccinating people currently eligible. Not all of them are vaccinating all priority groups.

▪ Vaccine availability. Are first doses available?

▪ Location and hours.

Do not go to a location without an appointment unless the provider has said it will accept walk-ins, state officials caution. Follow the provider’s instructions to make an appointment.

If you are eligible in Kansas and don’t see an active location near you, check with your county health department about how to get the vaccine, state officials said.

The vaccines are free; no insurance required. Providers are allowed to charge an administration fee but cannot turn anyone away who can’t pay it, officials in both states have said.