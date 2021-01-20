Where can Missourians get a COVID vaccine? The state has a map — but little vaccine

Costco. CVS. Walmart. Those are some of the places Missourians can get the COVID-19 vaccine when doses become available.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has created a map that currently shows more than 1,200 sites across the state that will offer the vaccine. But the current lack of doses is a major caveat. There’s just not enough yet for everyone eligible to get a shot.

The map is at covidvaccine.mo.gov/map. You can find a location close to home by plugging in your address.

“The state of Missouri is still experiencing an exceptionally limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines,” says a caution posted with the map. “Before contacting a vaccinator on this map to coordinate your vaccination, please understand that many vaccinators are still awaiting supplies from the federal government.”

The health department also notes that just because a location is shown on the map doesn’t mean it has vaccine on hand, the ability to order any right now or plans to publicly distribute it.

Locations in the Kansas City area include hospitals — Children’s Mercy, Truman Medical Centers, Liberty Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center and Saint Luke’s Health System among them — local public health departments and health clinics, grocery stores including Hy-Vee and Price Chopper and big-box retailers such as Costco and Sam’s Club.

Missouri has currently activated three stages of its vaccination plan.

The first phase included health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Last week, first-responders, such as paramedics, police and firefighters, were added in. Monday brought in more eligible Missourians, including anyone 65 and older and any adults at increased risk for severe illness. The next phase will, eventually, include essential workers, such as child care workers and teachers.

Details about those phases are at covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not released a list of vaccination locations. The state recently launched a COVID-19 dashboard — kansasvaccine.gov — where residents can keep tabs on the vaccination process.

Kansans who are front-line health care workers, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities, have been getting vaccinated. State officials have said that people in the large next phase, which includes first-responders, seniors 65 and over and essential workers, are expected to start getting vaccinated next month.