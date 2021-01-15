Platte County follows others in loosening COVID-19 rules for bars and restaurants

Platte County will allow bars, restaurants and other food establishments to remain open until midnight, health officials announced on Friday.

The new order matches those in place in Kansas City as well as Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas. Previously, bars and restaurants had been required to close by 10 p.m. to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In Friday’s announcement, Platte County health officials noted that the rate of COVID-19 cases in Platte County in the last 14 days has remained high. The decision to amend their previous order would permit bars and restaurants in the county to remain competitive with those in other parts of the Kansas City area.

“The Board also discussed the importance of eliminating the temptation for Platte County residents to drive to and from other jurisdictions after consuming alcohol,” according to a written statement.

Since November, Johnson County was the outlier in allowing bars and restaurants to stay open until midnight, with no extra limits on capacity and indoor gatherings limited to 50 people. This week other jurisdictions, including Kansas City, Jackson County, Wyandotte County and Clay County changed to follow suit.

On Friday, the Kansas City metro area added more than 650 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

Bars and restaurants in Platte, Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas must operate at 50% of their normal capacity.