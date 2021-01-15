KC metro adds 10 COVID-19 deaths as Platte County joins others in loosening rules

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 650 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths Friday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 679 coronavirus cases for a total of 123,936 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases decreased to 853. One week ago, it was 880 and two weeks ago it was 820.

Two deaths were reported in Jackson County. One was in Platte County, six were in Johnson County and one was in Wyandotte County. The metro has recorded 1,547 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Following other areas in the metro, Platte County on Friday announced restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open until midnight instead of 10 p.m. Kansas City, Jackson County, Clay County and Wyandotte County made similar changes earlier this week.

Johnson County has allowed restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight since November.

The University of Kansas Health System reported it was treating 66 patients for the virus, down from 69 on Thursday. Twenty-one patients were in the intensive care unit with 10 on ventilators.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 256,134 cases including 3,502 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 11.2%.

The state has received 263,175 doses of the vaccine with 97,779 doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 103,504 doses had been administered. Numbers vary due to a lag in reporting, health officials have said.

Missouri reported 434,188 cases including 6,229 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 15.2%.

The state has received 528,800 doses of the vaccine and 190,447 have been administered, the CDC said.

Across the country, more than 23.4 million people have contracted the virus and 390,809 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 93 million cases have been identified and more than 2 million people have died.