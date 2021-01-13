Kansas City eases COVID curfew for bars, restaurants but says it’s unsafe to gather

Kansas City bars and restaurants can now stay open until midnight under new rules announced by Mayor Quinton Lucas on Wednesday.

In a noon news conference, Lucas extended the city’s emergency declaration and eased a previous 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants issued in November to prevent large late-night gatherings during the holiday season. The change takes effect immediately.

To create more consistency across the metro, the city will now allow those businesses to stay open until midnight. But Lucas and the city’s public health director, Rex Archer, noted the severe spread of COVID-19 and urged residents to continue taking precautions.

“If you’ve got a second-story bedroom window, just because it’s legal for you to jump out of that window doesn’t mean it’s a good idea,” Archer said.

Lucas said that the city would review the new order in a month and that he would love nothing more than for life to return to normal.

“I want everybody spending money in Kansas City,” Lucas said. “But I also want everybody to live in Kansas City.”

Aside from the later closing time, most of Kansas City’s rules for businesses and group gatherings remain the same.

Since mid-November, restaurants and bars in Kansas City and most surrounding counties have been limited to 50% of their normal operating capacity. Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas have required bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. and limited group gatherings to 10 people.

But Johnson County adopted far looser rules. Restaurants were allowed to remain open until midnight, and group gatherings could be as large as 50 people.

Wyandotte County announced Tuesday that it would relax its curfew, allowing bars and restaurants to serve until midnight and remain open until 12:30 a.m. Jackson County announced the same Wednesday morning ahead of Lucas’ news conference.

Those counties and Kansas City will still limit restaurants and bars to 50% of their normal capacity.

Health officials in Clay and Platte counties had not announced their plans as of Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to inquiries.

But COVID-19 is surging across the metro. The area recorded 960 new cases and 34 deaths Tuesday. The spike in deaths is in part due to Missouri’s weekly review of death certificates. It linked 176 deaths across the state to COVID-19.

In a release, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. acknowledged the rise in cases.

“Let me be clear — our situation has not improved over the past two months. COVID-19 cases are up, our 14-day percent positive remains high as well as hospital capacity,” White said. “However, to remain consistent with neighboring jurisdictions, lessen confusion among residents and create fairness for eastern Jackson County businesses, we have decided to move forward in this manner.”

White said it is still dangerous to gather in big groups.

This is a developing story and will be updated.