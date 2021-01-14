KC metro loosens restrictions as area adds more than 900 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 900 new COVID-19 cases and a dozen deaths on Thursday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 934 coronavirus cases for a total of 123,257 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped to 911. One week ago, the average was 915 and two weeks ago, it was 743, according to data maintained by The Star.

Twelve deaths were added Thursday. Five were in Kansas City, one was in Jackson County, five were in Johnson County and one was recorded in Wyandotte County, raising the metro’s total to 1,537.

Kansas City and Clay County were the latest jurisdictions in the metro to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants, which will now be allowed to stay open until midnight.

Earlier this week, Jackson County and Wyandotte County announced bars and restaurants could serve patrons until midnight and close by 12:30 a.m.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 69 patients being treated for the virus, up nine from Wednesday. Twenty-one patients were in the intensive care unit with 10 on ventilators.

On Thursday, Missouri reported 431,957 cases including 6,201 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 16.3%.

The state has received 528,300 doses of the vaccine and administered 175,314 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Mike Parson announced that the next phase of the vaccination rollout was activated Thursday. The Phase 1B, Tier 1 group includes essential workers such as law enforcement and public health professionals. The next phase — Phase 1B, Tier 2 group — will be activated Monday. That group includes anyone over age 65 and those with serious underlying health conditions.

Across the state line, Kansas has received 263,175 doses of the vaccine and administered 91,565 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment had the number of doses at 98,130. Vaccine data varies, officials have said, because of lags in reporting.





The next phase of vaccine availability, for those age 65 and over, is expected to start next month in Kansas.

Kansas reported 252,041 cases including 3,355 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 11.9%.

Across the country, more than 23.1 million people have contracted the virus and 386,577 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.