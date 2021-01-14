Missourians 65 and older in next round of COVID vaccines. But is there any for them?

First-responders and people 65 and older are among the next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.

But health officials cautioned that the state currently doesn’t have enough vaccine for them.

Parson’s office said federal partners plan to “significantly increase” vaccine supply to Missouri next week and advised giving priority to people 65 and older and those with certain health issues. They will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday. First-responders were eligible for vaccines as of Thursday.

The state advised residents to contact their pharmacy or health care provider, or go to MoStopsCovid.com for information on when the vaccine is available and how to get it.

“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated, and we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a statement.

“Each day, our team is monitoring the amount of vaccine available and making sure it is distributed so that people can receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

More than 160,000 Missourians have received an initial dose since vaccinations began last month, officials said. More than 22,000 have been fully vaccinated with the required second dose.

At least 27% of Missourians in Phase 1A — which includes health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities — have been vaccinated so far, state officials said.

First-responders now eligible for the vaccine include law enforcement, fire service, EMS, public health professionals, department of corrections employees, health care workers not included in the first go-round, and others working to keep Missourians safe, according to the plan.

They should work with their employer and/or association to get the vaccine, health officials advised.

The next group, eligible on Monday, includes seniors and people whose health puts them at an increased risk of suffering the worst effects of the virus.

That group includes anyone over 40 with a clinical diagnosis of cardiac disease, hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung disease, or obesity (BMI greater than 30), and anyone with a clinical diagnosis of cardiomyopathy, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, sickle cell disease, or who recently underwent an organ transplant.

The group after that, which could be considered essential workers — includes teachers, child care workers, people who work in food and agriculture and others. There was no timeline given for starting that round.

A list of vaccinators and regional vaccine implementation teams will be posted at MOstopsCovid.com on Friday.

State health officials encouraged employers and associations representing eligible workers to use that list to find vaccinators in their area and start making plans.