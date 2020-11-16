Kansas City’s new COVID order: Curfew on restaurants and bars, gatherings capped at 10

Kansas City will restrict restaurant capacity by half and ban indoor gatherings of more than 10 people in a return to some of its strictest COVID-19 guidance since this spring.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the move on Monday in a news conference in front of City Hall.

Lucas said Kansas City is in its worst crisis moment since the start of the pandemic, citing overwhelmed hospitals and health care staff.

The order requires restaurants and bars to close by 10 p.m. and requires patrons to be masked unless actively eating or drinking. They also must immediately report any coronavirus cases to the Kansas City Health Department.

Gyms are also restricted to 50% capacity and patrons must wear masks at all times.

The order replaces Kansas City’s most recent guidance, which required restaurants to space tables at least six feet apart, but for months, there has been no capacity limitations on them.

The move comes after Johnson County officials voted narrowly on Friday to adopt a weaker version of COVID-19 restrictions suggested by its highest-ranking health director.

Johnson County’s new rules restrict public gatherings of more than 50 people, though private ones are exempted. It requires bars and restaurants to close to indoor dining at midnight, but it doesn’t limit their capacity. Rather, it requires that they space tables at least six feet apart and seat no more than eight people per table.

The county, as it has for months, will still require masks in public. Businesses must require social distancing, and hair and nail salons and other businesses that cannot adequately social distance must only serve customers by appointment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

