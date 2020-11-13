KC area health officials push new limits on restaurants, gatherings as COVID surges

Public health directors from across Kansas City on Friday called for elected officials to close restaurants early and limit group gatherings as COVID-19 cases have surged for weeks.

Officials have declared the metro has entered “uncontrolled spread.” The coalition of public health officials said that spread poses a threat to the community, including schoolchildren, and may force hospitals to “ration” care.

They said they understand a stay-at-home order could harm the local economy.

“However, COVID-19 transmission cannot continue to rage out of control in our community given the severe strain on our health and medical systems,” they wrote.

The call to action was signed by health directors in Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Together, they urged area elected leaders to take a series of steps including:

▪ Continuing mask mandates for all activities outside the home and broadening enforcement

▪ Limiting in-person gatherings

▪ Requiring bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. and/or imposing occupancy limits for both indoor and outdoor dining

▪ Limiting outdoor and indoor entertainment

▪ Limiting attendees and imposing social distancing requirements on recreational and youth sports

▪ Requiring businesses and organizations to ensure social distancing.

The Johnson County’s Board of County Commissioners was expected to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases and potential responses at a special meeting at 1 p.m. Friday.

If the cases continue to rise and hospital capacity shrinks, “additional action may be warranted,” they said, noting that Thanksgiving gatherings will pose even more risk.

“We fear looking at trends that the actions listed above may not be sufficient,” they wrote.

The group recommended individuals take the following actions: avoid in-person interactions, work from home whenever possible, wear masks everywhere, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, self-quarantine after attending a large gathering or traveling, wash your hands and social distance.

“We urge everyone to take these steps now to give us a chance to avoid more drastic orders. Do it for your community, for your friends and for your family.”

This story is developing and may be updated.