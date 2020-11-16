KC metro adds nearly 900 COVID-19 cases as new round of restrictions is announced

The Kansas City area added nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases Monday as leaders from around the metro announced new restrictions aimed at quelling a surge in cases.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 896 cases for a total of 67,632.

The seven-day average for new cases was 1,108. One week ago, the average was 859. Two weeks ago, it was 608.

Six deaths were reported Monday. Two were in Jackson County and four were in Johnson County, increasing the metro’s total to 886.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday that Kansas City had reached “our greatest crisis moment” since the pandemic began.

The city will implement new restrictions starting Friday including a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, and restaurants and bars will operate at 50% capacity.

A similar order was issued in Jackson County and Wyandotte County. Johnson County adopted a weaker version of rules suggested by its health director. Dining establishments have to close by midnight, but no capacity restrictions were put into place. Clay and Platte counties had not announced new guidelines as of Monday afternoon.

The University of Kansas Health System reported a record 80 patients being treated for the virus. Of the 80, 31 are in the intensive care unit.

“The numbers are scary,” said chief medical officer Steve Stites.

Last week, the health system began delaying some scheduled surgeries.

“We’re starting to have to ration care from one group of patients to another group of patients and with the slope of that curve, it makes you really think that more trouble is coming our way,” Stites said.

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka “reached maximum capacity for COVID-19 positive patients,” CEO Robert Kenagy said Monday. The hospital had a record 81 patients.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 122,741 cases including 1,266 deaths. There are currently 551 hospitalizations and the monthly positive test rate was 20.3%.

Missouri reported 243,169 cases including 3,386 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 44%.

Across the country, more than 11.1 million people have contracted the virus and 246,758 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.